Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) (LON:GTLY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $161.76

Shares of Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) (LON:GTLY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.76 and traded as high as $177.93. Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) shares last traded at $176.77, with a volume of 121,120 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 161.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 139.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £207.90 million and a P/E ratio of 17.33.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

