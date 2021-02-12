Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 201.8% from the January 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Gear Energy stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.28.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

