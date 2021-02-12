Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the January 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Geberit stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. Geberit has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $67.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72.

GBERY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Geberit has an average rating of “Hold”.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

