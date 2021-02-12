Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gecina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $144.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.37. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $101.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.83.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

