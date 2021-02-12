Geeq 1-Day Volume Tops $1.24 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $14.25 million and $1.24 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can now be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003740 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Geeq has traded up 109.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00061449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.51 or 0.00280143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00104955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00080146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00092149 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,511.96 or 0.99690275 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,997,222 tokens. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars.

