Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

GMDMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital raised shares of Gem Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of GMDMF opened at $0.75 on Friday. Gem Diamonds has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.