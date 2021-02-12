Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $107.75 million and $7.05 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00066091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.68 or 0.01105022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006454 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.73 or 0.05814204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00019561 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00035549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 108,456,315 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.