Gems (GEM) Price Tops $0.0003

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Gems token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 68.3% higher against the US dollar. Gems has a market cap of $406,040.27 and $1,323.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gems Token Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

