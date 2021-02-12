Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Short Interest Update

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the January 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

GEGYF stock remained flat at $$2.09 on Friday. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

