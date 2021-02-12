Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Issues Earnings Results

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Generac updated its FY 2021

Generac stock traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.39. 20,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,616. Generac has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $318.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.65.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.46.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

