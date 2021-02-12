General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.63

General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.63 and traded as high as $11.44. General Electric Company (GEC.L) shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 41,352 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £989.43 million and a P/E ratio of 19.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

