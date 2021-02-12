Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL) Stock Price Up 110.9%

Generation Alpha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNAL)’s stock price rose 110.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 974,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 494% from the average daily volume of 163,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03.

About Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL)

Generation Alpha, Inc focuses on the research, design, development, and manufacturing of indoor horticulture lighting and related equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers digital ballasts; metal halide, and mercury vapor and high-pressure sodium lamps; light emitting diode lighting products that produce less heat; digital lightning controller, a temperature monitoring control system; reflectors; and high intensity ng accessories, as well as plant nutrients and fertilizers.

