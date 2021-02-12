GenesisX (XGS) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $16,045.00 and $51.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,182,716 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

