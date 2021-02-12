Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the January 14th total of 448,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GTH opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07. Genetron has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $31.23.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genetron by 68.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 153,045 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Genetron by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Genetron by 20.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 910,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after buying an additional 155,060 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genetron by 20.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Genetron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

