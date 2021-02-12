Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the January 14th total of 448,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
GTH opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07. Genetron has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $31.23.
Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter.
About Genetron
Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.
See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.