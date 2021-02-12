Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Genmab A/S worth $29,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 477.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 852.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DNB Markets lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Shares of GMAB opened at $41.02 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

