Gensource Potash Co. (GSP.V) (CVE:GSP) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Gensource Potash Co. (GSP.V) (CVE:GSP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.22. Gensource Potash Co. (GSP.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 2,700 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of C$84.31 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18.

Gensource Potash Co. (GSP.V) (CVE:GSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Gensource Potash Corporation focuses on developing resource opportunities with focus on potash development in Canada. It holds interests in the Vanguard property, as well as the Lazlo Area projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

