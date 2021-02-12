Gentarium (GTM) Market Cap Reaches $92,640.12

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Gentarium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Gentarium has a market capitalization of $92,640.12 and approximately $12.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gentarium has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00060597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00284499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00105946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00080138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00090354 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,067.54 or 1.00662676 BTC.

Gentarium Coin Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,105,427 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io

Buying and Selling Gentarium

Gentarium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

