Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) (TSE:GEO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.79

Shares of Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) (TSE:GEO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.90. Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 27,860 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.79.

Get Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) alerts:

Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) (TSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$25.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 37,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$58,198.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,819,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,266,805.74. Insiders sold 60,600 shares of company stock worth $94,813 over the last ninety days.

Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.