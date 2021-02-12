Gerald Alan Risk Sells 47,334 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $3,698,678.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gerald Alan Risk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $4,345,169.40.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $2,935,119.33.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,984,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,872. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,092.52 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Sunrun by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sunrun by 49.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sunrun by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

