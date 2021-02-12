Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.79

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $2.00. Geron shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 2,780,819 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.
The company has a market capitalization of $593.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.
