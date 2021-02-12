Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.79

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $2.00. Geron shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 2,780,819 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Get Geron alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $593.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Geron by 190.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,647,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640,921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Geron by 890.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,425 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Geron during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 900.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,006,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 905,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.