GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $146,128.00

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $146,128.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00061505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00278681 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00105123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00081351 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00091775 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00066109 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,642,086 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

