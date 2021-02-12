Giant (GIC) Price Hits $0.0189 on Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Giant has a market capitalization of $171,443.88 and approximately $16,394.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Giant has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One Giant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00020795 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001373 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Giant Token Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,058,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

