GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.98

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $3.81. GigaMedia shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 59,236 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.54% of GigaMedia worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

