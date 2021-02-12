Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.41. Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.52.

Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related publications, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and the United States.

