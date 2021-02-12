Glassman Wealth Services Has $57.67 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,563 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 13.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Glassman Wealth Services owned about 1.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $57,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,056. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36.

