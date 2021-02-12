Glassman Wealth Services Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $12,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

IWB stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,935. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $223.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

