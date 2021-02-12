Glassman Wealth Services Takes $3.37 Million Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 220,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000. Nikola comprises approximately 0.8% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services owned 0.06% of Nikola as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Nikola during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Nikola during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Nikola by 145.8% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 218.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 107,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,302,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. On average, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

