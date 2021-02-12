GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) Stock Price Down 17.1%

GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) dropped 17.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 102,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 52,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$10.93 million and a PE ratio of 0.72.

GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

