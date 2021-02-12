Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Stock Price Down 25.3%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK) shares dropped 25.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 10,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 9,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK)

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through snacks segments offering Italian wafers, French madeleines, coconut wafer praline bites, Italian filled croissants, and other gourmet snacks.

