Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

GPN opened at $199.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 118.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

