Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Cut to Neutral at Compass Point

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GPN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

NYSE GPN opened at $199.64 on Friday. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,746.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,043,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,883,000 after buying an additional 325,571 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after buying an additional 100,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after buying an additional 997,344 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

