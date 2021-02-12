Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Trading 16.8% Higher

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 2,143,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 595,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.
GSL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The stock has a market cap of $543.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 193,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.
