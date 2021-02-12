Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Trading 16.8% Higher

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 2,143,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 595,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

GSL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $543.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 13.66%. Analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 193,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.