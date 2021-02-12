Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 159.8% from the January 14th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

ALTY stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

