GlobalBoost-Y Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $24,423.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,539.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,843.04 or 0.03876898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.66 or 0.00417889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.09 or 0.01192891 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $232.03 or 0.00488086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $201.65 or 0.00424184 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.76 or 0.00304514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002913 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.