Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) rose 12.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 72,315,266 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 71,521,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
GSAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.
About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.
