Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) rose 12.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 72,315,266 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 71,521,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

GSAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,715,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 246,535 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 19,921,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 416,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

