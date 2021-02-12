Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Shares Down 10.9%

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s stock price traded down 10.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.95. 9,770,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the average session volume of 1,646,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $380,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 347.23% and a negative return on equity of 120.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of October 29, 2020, the company owned and operated six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 deadweight tonnage.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.