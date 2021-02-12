Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the January 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLUC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,380. Glucose Health has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.16.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

