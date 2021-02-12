GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.00. The company had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 142. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.07. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $123.32 and a 12-month high of $256.00.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

