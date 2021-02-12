GoByte (GBX) Price Reaches $0.0266

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoByte has traded up 42.9% against the dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $248,471.77 and $2,912.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010521 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,333,474 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.