GoByte Price Tops $0.0266 on Major Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $248,471.77 and approximately $2,912.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoByte has traded up 42.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010521 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,333,474 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

