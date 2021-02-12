GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Announces Earnings Results

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. GoDaddy updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of GDDY traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.76. The stock had a trading volume of 103,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,957. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.99.

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $27,085.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,240.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $3,532,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,554 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,241 shares of company stock worth $11,350,645 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

