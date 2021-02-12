Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.15

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.15 and traded as high as $13.93. Gogo shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 3,053,354 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair lowered Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 20,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $92,198.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 20,650 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $204,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 824,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,914. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,553,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth about $3,852,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,125,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,840,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

