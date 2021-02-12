Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $9.39 on Friday. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

