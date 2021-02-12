Gold Poker One Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 45% against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Gold Poker has a market cap of $10,032.84 and approximately $22.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00062689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00283486 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00104925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00080506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00092208 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,243.88 or 1.01170858 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.