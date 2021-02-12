Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.53

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $1.42. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 27,712 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $144.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

