Goldcoin (GLC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,452.00

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $8,452.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.08 or 0.00392982 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.