Goldcoin (GLC) One Day Volume Tops $9,312.00

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Goldcoin has a market cap of $5.70 million and $9,312.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.13 or 0.00430629 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

