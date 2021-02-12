GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Price Tops $0.13

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded up 78.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. GoldenPyrex has a market cap of $1.26 million and $6,049.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00059781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00279617 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00104606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00078790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00089074 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,106.82 or 1.02567096 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com

GoldenPyrex Coin Trading

GoldenPyrex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldenPyrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldenPyrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

