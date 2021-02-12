GoldMint (MNTP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $28.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 34.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $212,708.90 and approximately $28.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 61.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00066195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $523.93 or 0.01093944 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.32 or 0.05692405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00019550 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00035686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000193 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint (CRYPTO:MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

