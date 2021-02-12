GoldMint (MNTP) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 61.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $212,708.90 and $28.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00066195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.93 or 0.01093944 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.32 or 0.05692405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00019550 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00035686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000193 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

MNTP is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.